Park City pair accused of stealing mail across the region

A Cook County judge on Tuesday set bail at $10,000 each for two Park City residents accused of stealing mail across the region and other crimes.

Stephanie Klus, 32, and Edwin De Jesus, 49, both of the 3200 block of 7th Street, were charged Jan. 27 after stolen mail and packages were found in their vehicle during a Jan. 26 traffic stop in Mount Prospect, according to a police department news release.

Police said the Mount Prospect gang unit stopped the pair's Kia Spectra on the 1800 block of West Palm Drive for multiple traffic violations.

Inside the car, officers found numerous credit and debit cards, checks, driver's licenses and a passport that did not belong to Klus or De Jesus, the news release said. Police also said they found a stun gun, a butterfly knife, brass knuckles and illegal drugs.

Authorities have identified more than 40 victims -- most living outside Mount Prospect -- whose stolen credit cards were used to make unauthorized purchases.

Klus was charged with one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of weapons and one count of unlawful possession of hypodermic needle. Her next court date is Feb. 17 in Rolling Meadows.

De Jesus was charged with one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His next court date is March 3, also in Rolling Meadows.