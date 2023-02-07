'Hello, Kate? It's Jill Biden': First lady invites Arlington Heights teen to State of the Union

A Rolling Meadows High School sophomore got a call from Washington recently.

"Hello, Kate? It's Jill Biden. How are you doing?" the voice said. "Would you like to be my guest at the State of the Union?"

"Yes I would!" Kate Foley replied, her eyes wide.

"Good, I can't wait to give you a hug," said the first lady, who posted a video of the conversation on Twitter.

Foley, who's specializing in computer-integrated manufacturing studies, is among 26 guests who will have a close-up view of President Joe Biden's speech.

The Arlington Heights teenager's journey to Washington began in November when Jill Biden visited Rolling Meadows as part of National Apprenticeship Week and learned about the school's Career Pathways Program.

The initiative gives students insight into professions through specialized courses and internships.

During the Nov. 14 tour, Biden worked the controls of a robot made by engineering and manufacturing students and participated in a roundtable that included Foley.

The 10th-grader explained that "my mom is a three-time cancer survivor, so that definitely helped me pick my career path. I want to go into biomedical engineering. I saw what her treatments had done and I feel like there's a much better way to handle that."

"I already knew I loved science and engineering before coming into high school, and then getting to high school and having access to all the machines and different pathways definitely nudged me in the right direction," Foley told the Daily Herald during Biden's visit.

Arriving in Washington Tuesday helped reassure Foley "it wasn't a dream. It's actually happening. I am here ... and it's just incredible," she said in a Zoom interview conducted by Northwest Suburban High School District 214.

She's still pinching herself, though.

"It's really crazy. I met (Biden) in November once. So, for me to have made that big impression on her and realize, 'Oh my God, she remembered me,' is an unearthly feeling."

District 214 Co-Interim Superintendent Ken Arndt said Tuesday it was "already an honor" to host Biden, and inviting a student to the address "is incredible."

"We are so proud of Kate. Dr. Biden and Kate truly shared a connection during their roundtable discussion on our Career Pathways Program. We are thrilled the first lady thought of us and thankful she provided this life-changing opportunity to one of our students."

Some other guests in Jill Biden's viewing box will be U2's Bono; the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who died after a severe beating by Memphis police officers; and the Ambassador of Ukraine, Oksana Markarova.

Jill Biden invited individuals "who personify issues or themes" the president will draw on or that "embody the Biden-Harris administration's policies at work for the American people," White House officials said in a statement. Joe Biden has long supported expanding research into cancer and reducing the death rate.

Asked if she felt nervous Tuesday, Foley said, "Very."

Biden tweeted, "You light up the classroom when you talk about your dreams of becoming an engineer -- I am honored to have you join me at the State of the Union tonight."