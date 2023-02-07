Arlington Heights teen to attend tonight's State of the Union as guest of Jill Biden

Along with U2's Bono, first responders and activists, an Arlington Heights teenager will attend the State of the Union address as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

Rolling Meadows High School 10th-grader Kate Foley, who's specializing in computer-integrated manufacturing studies, is among 26 guests who will have a close-up view of President Joe Biden's speech.

She met Jill Biden in November when the First Lady visited Rolling Meadows as part of National Apprenticeship Week and learned about the school's Career Pathways Program. The program gives students' perspectives on careers through specialized courses and workplace experiences.

During the Nov. 14 tour, Foley told Biden that Pathways fostered her pursuit of a career in biomedical engineering. Foley's mother is a cancer survivor, and the teenager hopes to develop better treatments for patients in the future.

"I saw what her treatments had done, and I feel like there's a much better way to handle that," Foley said in November.

Jill Biden invited individuals "who personify issues or themes" the president will draw on or "embody the Biden-Harris administration's policies at work for the American people," White House officials said in a statement. Joe Biden has long supported expanding research into cancer and reducing the death rate.

Also in Jill Biden's viewing box will be the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who died after a severe beating by multiple Memphis police officers, and the Ambassador of Ukraine, Oksana Markarova.

The Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, also will be in the viewing box.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Alicia Fabbre contributed to this report.