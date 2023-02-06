Victim of Lake Villa-area crash identified as 73-year-old Ingleside man

The name of the 73-year-old man who died in a two-car collision near Lake Villa on Friday night was released by officials Monday.

George Giannakakis, of Ingleside, died from blunt-force injuries caused by the crash, according to the Lake County coroner's office Monday.

The driver of a GMC Acadia, a 74-year-old man from the area, was traveling north on Route 59 south of Route 132 in an unincorporated area when he veered into the southbound lanes and struck a Kia Sorento, which was driven by Giannakakis, the Lake County sheriff's office said Saturday. Police said witnesses reported the GMC swerving before hitting the Kia head-on.

Both drivers were rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. Giannakakis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Acadia driver's status has been upgraded from critical to serious, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Monday. Covelli said the crash investigation will likely take weeks or months to complete.