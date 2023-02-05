Two charged with break-ins at Mount Prospect homes

A pair of South suburban men faces charges in connection with a string of burglaries in Mount Prospect in 2021 and 2022, police said.

Derrick Herron, 59, of the 15000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Dolton, and Craig Williams, 51, of the 900 block of Wingate Road in Olympia Fields, each are charged with two counts of residential burglary, three counts of burglary, one count of criminal damage to property, two counts of possession of burglary tools and two counts of theft, according to police.

Mount Prospect detectives appeared before a Cook County grand jury on Jan. 19, when the indictments were handed up, authorities said.

Police said the charges stem from three break-ins: in the 0-100 block of South Pine Street on Sept. 21, 2021, and on the 700 block of Huntington Commons Road and the 200 block of North Westgate Road on Feb. 11, 2022.

Based on electronic and video evidence in each case, detectives were able to identify the suspects, who have also been linked to other suburban burglaries and are in custody in DuPage County, according to Mount Prospect police.

Williams' next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 21 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows. Herron is scheduled to appear in court in Rolling Meadows on March 13.