Prosecutors seek additional conditions on Huntley Dairy Mart owner charged with child porn

McHenry County prosecutors are asking a judge to place additional pretrial conditions on a Huntley business owner charged with growing psychedelic mushrooms in the basement of his Crystal Lake home, illegally possessing guns and creating child pornography.

Christopher Hopp, 38, faces multiple felony charges, including possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin, creating child pornography, possessing child pornography and video recording without consent, as well as weapons charges, court records show.

Hopp is accused of recording a child undressing without the child knowing and reproducing and creating a video file of it on a computer, a criminal complaint alleges.

His wife, Corinne E. Breskovich, 42, faces charges related to the mushrooms and weapons.

Breskovich and Hopp are the owners of the Huntley Dairy Mart, according to Illinois Secretary of State and McHenry County Recorder's Office documents.

Prosecutors are expected to argue in court Tuesday that not only should Hopp have no contact with the alleged victim but he should not spend time with any children, noting that he is the owner of a shop where teenage girls are employed and minors frequent "on a regular basis."

"The state believes that (Hopp) is a threat against minor children," Assistant McHenry County State's Attorney Brian Miller wrote in a court motion filed Friday.

Breskovich and Hopp are listed as the managers of Windy City Landholdings LLC, which purchased the Huntley Dairy Mart in late October.

A call made Friday to the Huntley Dairy Mart was answered by a recorded message saying, "We are temporarily closed. See you in the spring." A sign reading "closed" was in the window.

In a request for comment from the village of Huntley, Village Manager David J. Johnson said although he is aware of the criminal charges, he would not comment.

"The village is aware of the criminal charges filed against the owners of the Huntley Dairy Mart," he wrote in an email. "The Huntley Police Department is in communication with the Crystal Lake Police Department regarding these allegations and will continue to monitor the investigation and legal proceedings."

Hopp also was an assistant coach with the Lake in the Hills/Algonquin Jr. Eagles Football organization during a spring and fall season, the group's board said in a letter provided to the Northwest Herald by a parent.

The board said in the letter that "at no time was Hopp alone with any of the children on the team."

A search warrant executed at the couple's Crystal Lake home Jan. 26 resulted in police finding 236 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as psilocybin mushroom spores, a scale, mason jars and $2,000 in cash, according to court documents.

Hopp is free after posting $40,000 bond and Breskovich is free on $15,000 bond, according to court documents.

Hopp is due in court Tuesday, and Breskovich is due in court Feb. 17.