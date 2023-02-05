Great American Cookies opens first Illinois location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, has made its first foray into Illinois with a location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The company takes over the former space of Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, next to Cheesecake Factory on the upper level of the mall.

The business offers a wide selection of desserts, including a variety of fresh-baked cookies and Create-Your-Own Cookie Cakes.

The Schaumburg Great American Cookies is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.