 

Great American Cookies opens first Illinois location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

  • Great American Cookies has opened its first Illinois location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

    Great American Cookies has opened its first Illinois location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Great American Cookies

  • Great American Cookies is now serving its variety of tasty treats in Illinois, with its first location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

    Great American Cookies is now serving its variety of tasty treats in Illinois, with its first location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Great American Cookies

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/5/2023 8:26 PM

Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, has made its first foray into Illinois with a location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The company takes over the former space of Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, next to Cheesecake Factory on the upper level of the mall.

 

The business offers a wide selection of desserts, including a variety of fresh-baked cookies and Create-Your-Own Cookie Cakes.

The Schaumburg Great American Cookies is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 