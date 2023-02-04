SUV crashes into Bloomingdale bank, severing gas line and causing a fire

An SUV crashed into a Chase Bank in Bloomingdale Friday, severing a gas main and causing an explosion and fire that lasted for hours.

No injuries to either the driver or bank employees were reported, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. when a woman using the bank's drive-through drove her SUV into the Chase Bank at 136 E. Lake Road, the report said.

Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese told ABC 7 at about 5:05 p.m. the driver hit the building. He said she was starting to exit the drive-through and either the brakes didn't work or the driver may have inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. There were no other passengers, ABC 7 reported.

The crash started a small car fire and severed a 2-inch gas main. The gas main caught fire, causing an explosion and further damage to the wall with fire spreading inside the bank near the impact site.

Giammarese said a delay between the crash and the gas main igniting allowed the SUV driver and bank employees to safely leave the scene.

He said Nicor Gas and JULIE crews had to dig 5 to 6 feet underground over several hours to shut off the gas.

Fire crews initially doused the flames to keep them from spreading, then fully extinguished them around 9:30 p.m. after Nicor shut off the gas, the report said.

On Saturday morning the bank's phone message said it was temporarily closed. ABC 7 said Chase would have security on-site until the damage was repaired.