Naperville man charged with felony after sexual assault at Lisle athletic club

A Naperville man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child at Central Park Athletic Club in Lisle.

Aaron J. Williams, 32, of the 2200 block of Remington Drive, was charged with the Class X felony and taken to the DuPage County Jail, Lisle police said.

Williams is not directly affiliated with the athletic club at 4225 Naperville Road.

In a bond hearing Friday, bail was set at $500,000 of which Williams must post $50,000 to be released from jail pending trial. At the hearing Williams was ordered to stay away from the athletic club, and to have no contact with anyone younger than 18 years old.

Court records show the assault occurred on Jan. 31. Lisle police were contacted on Feb. 1 when a 12-year-old reported the assault upon returning home after a training session at the health facility, police said.

Lisle police said Williams used the athletic facility to conduct training sessions in football and basketball.

Lisle detectives worked with the DuPage County Children's Center to interview the child, while detectives obtained a search warrant and discovered evidence, police said.

The charge of predatory criminal sexual assault pertains to a defendant over the age of 17 and a victim 13 years or younger.

"Children look up to their coaches as mentors not only in their chosen athletic pursuits but often times in life as well," said DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin. "It is alleged that Mr. Williams betrayed the trust placed in him by the victim and his family in the worst possible way."

Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.