Second man sentenced to 50 years in prison for West Chicago slaying

A man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for killing a West Chicago man he thought was a member of a rival gang.

Juan Calderon, 25, of Aurora will have to serve 100% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy gave the sentence Friday.

A jury convicted Calderon and co-defendant Emilio Guillen of Rockford in September of first-degree murder of Alexander Nicolas, 26.

At 7:39 a.m. Nov. 9, 2018, West Chicago police were called to a report of a man found lying on the ground on the 600 block of East Forest Avenue. Nicolas was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say that at 11:19 p.m. Nov. 8, Nicolas was near his vehicle on Forest when Calderon and Guillen approached him. They beat him, and Guillen ordered Calderon to shoot Nicolas.

Calderon shot him in the head.

Guillen, 32, was sentenced in November to 50 years in prison.

A third man, Fredi Bautista, was also charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in November 2021 to aggravated battery in exchange for testifying against Guillen and Calderon. He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.