Police: Two in custody after fight at Schaumburg Convention Center
Updated 2/3/2023 11:31 PM
Two men are now in custody after a disturbance Friday evening at the Schaumburg Convention Center, officials said.
Police were called at 7:19 p.m. because two men were fighting near the interior pool center, according to Lt. Christy Lindhurst of the Schaumburg Police Department.
When officers arrived, they had a confrontation with the two men, Lindhurst said, but the situation was resolved and the scene was cleared.
The two men were taken into custody, and the fight is under investigation.
No further information was available late Friday night.
