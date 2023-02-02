Krishnamoorthi to help kick off South Elgin library expansion

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi will help the Gail Borden Public Library District's South Elgin Branch kick off its expansion on Feb. 13.

Krishnamoorthi helped secure nearly $2.4 million in community project funding from the federal omnibus package in December for the library expansion.

The library will use the money to triple its space, adding 8,000 square feet that will include a new children's area, more study and meeting rooms, more collection space, an activity room, and more staff space.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the library at 127 S. McLean Blvd.