Krishnamoorthi named to House committee on competition with China

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg was appointed Wednesday as a ranking member of a new U.S. House committee formed by Republicans to investigate and develop policies addressing economic, technological and security competition with China.

"The Chinese Communist Party poses serious economic and security threats to the United States and to democracy and prosperity across the globe, illustrated by its threats against Taiwan's democracy, its weaponization of TikTok, and its theft of hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of American intellectual property," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

In addition to his new role on the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and Chinese Communist Party, Krishnamoorthi is a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the lead Democrat on the Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act.

He has been an outspoken critic of TikTok, co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill that would ban the popular video-sharing app unless security concerns about its owner's ties to the Chinese Community Party are addressed.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues in both parties on this committee to counteract the CCP's escalating aggression and ensure that our nation is prepared to overcome the economic and security challenges that the CCP presents to our country," Krishnamoorthi said Wednesday.

Krishnamoorthi is in his fourth term representing the 8th District, which includes parts of northwest Cook, northeast DuPage and northeast Kane counties.