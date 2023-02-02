Indivisible Naperville hosting candidate forum Feb. 22

Indivisible Naperville will be hosting a candidate forum for the upcoming election from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, in the lunchroom of the Naperville Municipal Center. 400 S. Eagle St.

The forum will feature the 14 candidates running for the Naperville Park District board, the College of DuPage board of trustees, and the school boards in Naperville Unit District 203 and Indian Prairie Unit District 204.

The event is being offered to give the public a chance to meet candidates running in the April 4 election.