Glenview man charged in attempted kidnapping of student getting off bus

A Glenview man has been charged in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Glenview on Jan. 30, the Glenview Police Department said.

Pratib Ranjit, 24, of the 4000 block of Cove Lane in Glenview, was charged with felony aggravated battery and felony unlawful restraint at around 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, Glenview police said.

Police said a person of interest had been in custody at the Glenview Police Department on Monday.

Ranjit was scheduled to appear for a felony bond hearing Thursday at the Cook County Court House in Skokie.

On Monday, Glenview police detectives said a man tried to kidnap a student after she got off a school bus that afternoon near Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane.

The man grabbed the student and they both fell to the ground, police said.

The student struck the man, who then ran to an SUV and drove south on Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The student, whose age was not released, was not injured.