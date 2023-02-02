Glenview man charged in attempted kidnapping of student getting off bus

A Glenview man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl on Monday.

Pratib Ranjit, 24, of the 4000 block of Cove Lane, was charged Wednesday with felony aggravated battery and felony unlawful restraint, Glenview police said.

Cook County Judge Anthony Calabrese set bail Thursday at $750,000, and the sheriff's office said Ranjit had not posted the $75,000 needed to be released pretrial.

Glenview police said Ranjit tried to kidnap the girl after she got off a school bus Monday near Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane. Ranjit grabbed her, and they both fell to the ground, police said.

After the girl struck Ranjit, he ran to an SUV and drove south on Milwaukee Avenue, police said. The girl was not injured.

The victim identified Ranjit in a photo lineup Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Ranjit next appears in court Feb. 16.

Aggravated battery carries penalties of probation up to a prison term of two to five years after a conviction, and an unlawful restraint charge may result in penalties of probation to one to four years in prison.