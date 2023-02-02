Archdiocese announces mergers of Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates parishes

St. Hubert Catholic Church in Hoffman Estates, shown here, will be consolidated with St. Matthew Catholic Church in Schaumburg as one parish, though both buildings still will host Masses. Daily Herald file photo

Four Catholic Parishes in Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates will be merged into two effective July 1, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday.

Church of the Holy Spirit and St. Marcelline Church, both in Schaumburg, will be combined into one parish with a single pastor, as will St. Hubert Church in Hoffman Estates and St. Matthew Church in Schaumburg. The school at St. Hubert will remain open.

Services will continue at all churches within the consolidated parishes, with a new Mass Schedule. Parish records will be kept at Church of the Holy Spirit in the first pairing and St. Hubert in the second.

Nearby residents and parishioners will be able to submit ideas d for the unified parishes' names, the news release said.

The consolidations are the latest in an ongoing effort the archdiocese has undertaken in recent years called "Renew My Church."