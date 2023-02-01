Social service grants available in Vernon Hills
Updated 2/1/2023 11:20 AM
Agencies that provide social services to the Vernon Hills community can submit applications for fiscal year 2023-24 grant funding.
The village earmarks funds from each budget to help support qualifying organizations.
Interested organizations can submit an application by March 1 to be reviewed as part of the 2023-24 budget process. Funds are expected to be distributed in May the start of the new fiscal year. Visit the news tab at https://www.vernonhills.org/ for more information.
