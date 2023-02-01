Owners of Huntley Dairy Mart accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms

A Crystal Lake couple listed as the owners of the popular Huntley Dairy Mart restaurant and ice cream shop face charges alleging they ran a psychedelic mushroom-growing operation in their home's basement, court records show.

Christopher S. Hopp, 38, and Corinne E. Breskovich, 42, of the 800 block Wedgewood Drive, are charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin, as well as unlawfully possessing a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Taurus PT22 pistol, a Remington long rifle, a Ruger Security-Six revolver, ammunition and shotgun shells.

Hopp had his firearm owners identification card revoked, while Breskovich did not have one, according to court documents.

Hopp also is charged with two counts of creating child pornography, Class X felonies, and two counts of possessing child pornography and video recording without consent, according to the criminal complaint. He is accused of recording a child undressing without the child knowing, and reproducing and creating a video file of it on a computer, the complaint alleges.

Breskovich and Hopp are the new owners of the Huntley Dairy Mart, according to Illinois Secretary of State and McHenry County Recorder's Office documents. The eatery has been an institution along Route 47 in Huntley since 1955.

Hopp also was an assistant coach with the Lake in the Hills/Algonquin Jr. Eagles Football organization during a spring and fall season, the group's board said in a letter provided to the Northwest Herald by a parent. Hopp volunteered under the same head coach both seasons, who assured board members that "at no time was Hopp alone with any of the children on the team," the letter states.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the couple's Crystal Lake home, where police found 236 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as psilocybin mushroom spores, a scale, Mason jars and $2,000 in cash, according to court papers filed by prosecutors.

Crystal Lake police declined to say what prompted the search warrant.

Hopp and Breskovich were released from custody Tuesday morning, according to a McHenry County jail log. Hopp is due back in court March 2 and Breskovich is due back Feb. 17, court records show.