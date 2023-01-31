Town Square Condominium residents evacuated during fire

Residents were evacuated from Town Square Condominiums, 220 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg, during a fire late Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded with police assistance at 4:37 p.m.

After the fire was extinguished, police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said the cause might have been electrical. Nothing suspicious was found at the scene, she said.

Residents were being allowed back inside as the smoke cleared.