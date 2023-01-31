District 64 board to discuss replacing superintendent, board member

The Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the processes for hiring a new superintendent and filling a vacancy on the board.

Superintendent Eric Olson last week announced he'll step down at the end of the school year. Additionally, board member Nicole Woitowich has resigned.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Jefferson School, 8200 W Greendale Ave, Niles.

The board will discuss and potentially hire a firm to search for Olson's successor. Board members also will meet behind closed doors to discuss unspecified personnel issues.