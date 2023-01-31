Autopsy determines that man found dead in Elgin was fatally stabbed

The Kane County coroner's office has identified a 37-year-old Elgin man who was stabbed to death Saturday.

Police were called to the 700 block of West Highland Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. for a report of a battery. Authorities said Chavell Fisher was dead when officers arrived.

Initially it was thought Fisher was beaten to death, but an autopsy Monday indicated he had been fatally stabbed.

No one is in custody, but police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigation Division at (847) 289-2600. Anonymous information may be left by calling (847) 695-4195. You can also text 847411, including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text.