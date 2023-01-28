Police investigating beating death in Elgin

Elgin police are investigating the death of a man found beaten early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called at 2:18 a.m. to the 700 block of West Highland Avenue for a report of a battery.

They found a dead man on the ground.

Police are not naming the individual, nor giving his age or hometown. They say it appears to be an isolated incident, with no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Investigation Division at (847) 289-2600. Anonymous information may be left by calling (847) 695-4195. You can also text 847411, including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text.