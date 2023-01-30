Suspect in thefts from Barrington auto dealership charged in Roselle case

A Chicago man accused last week of stealing a Barrington police patrol vehicle and driving off at 126 mph appeared in court Monday on new charges stemming from the burglary of a Roselle auto dealership earlier this month.

Tavarius Jackson, 27, is charged with burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Prosecutors say he and several others took six luxury vehicles -- among them an Audi, Mercedes and a Maserati -- from the Roselle dealership during the early morning hours of Jan. 9. Jackson, who already was in custody at the Cook County jail on $100,000 cash bail, was ordered held on an additional $75,000 cash bail.

According to prosecutors, Roselle police viewed surveillance video that showed the defendant throw a landscape rock at the door. The thieves then took keys to the vehicles, prosecutors said.

Jackson took the keys to an Audi, which video surveillance from a nearby gas station showed later driving onto Roselle Road, according to prosecutors. The vehicle later was recovered with a front tire missing.

Jackson faces charges including of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery to a police officer in connection with the theft of several vehicles Jan. 22 at the Motor Werks of Barrington dealership.

According to police, Jackson used a stolen vehicle to ram a Barrington police vehicle that was blocking his escape from the lot. Prosecutors say he then drove off in the police car, reaching 126 mph before crashing and being captured.

All told, police said, thieves fleeing from Motor Werks caused four separate crashes resulting in injuries to five people.

Jackson, who prosecutors say is on parole for a 2018 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, is scheduled to return to court Feb. 17.