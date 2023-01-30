 

Is it "au revoir" for Mount Prospect's Sister Cities Commission?

  • A Sister Cities group from Sevres, France, including then-Mayor Francois Kosciusko-Morizet, right, helped dedicate a peace pole with then-Mount Prospect Mayor Gerald "Skip" Farley outside village hall in 2005. Now, Mount Prospect is discussing rebranding its Sister Cities Commission.

      A Sister Cities group from Sevres, France, including then-Mayor Francois Kosciusko-Morizet, right, helped dedicate a peace pole with then-Mount Prospect Mayor Gerald "Skip" Farley outside village hall in 2005. Now, Mount Prospect is discussing rebranding its Sister Cities Commission. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2005

 
Updated 1/30/2023 1:44 PM

Mount Prospect could be bidding "adieu" to its Sister Cities Commission.

The commission voted Thursday to rebrand itself as the broader and more inclusive International Cultural Relations Commission.

 

Sister Cities Commission members say the proposed change would allow the panel to pursue collaborations with other cultural, educational, professional and economic organizations on events and business relationships.

"This would then open the door to be more diverse," Commission Chair Bob Usnik said.

The change needs village board approval to become official.

The Sister Cities Commission was formed after the village formed a relationship with Sevres, France, a suburb of Paris, in 2000. At the time, then-Mount Prospect Mayor Gerald "Skip" Farley and his wife, Janice, visited with Sevres Mayor Francois Kosciusko-Morizet and his wife, Benedicte.

Papers were signed, making the relationship official, and the village board passed an ordinance establishing the commission to handle subsequent exchanges.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Commission member and former Mayor Arlene Juracek, said the panel's value to the community is enhanced by looking beyond France.

"We all know the statistics. We are 40% foreign born. We've got a huge immigrant population, but it is so varied, as we have seen with the Celebration of Cultures (event)," she said.

But Juracek said the change does not mean the village should abandon the relationship with Sevres.

"I think there's a way to maintain that friendship and not focus so much on the actual state visits," she said.

"I know that we have ties to French companies, and that sister cities relationship could come in handy," added commission member and village Trustee Colleen Saccotelli.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 