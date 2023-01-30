Glenview police searching for man who tried to kidnap a student

Glenview police detectives are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a student after she got off a school bus Monday afternoon near Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane.

The man grabbed the student and they both fell to the ground, according to a news release.

The student struck the man, who then ran to an SUV and drove south on Milwaukee Avenue, officials said.

The student, whose age was not released by police, was not injured.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, according to police. No other information was provided Monday evening.

Anyone with information about the man should call Glenview's police tip line at (847) 901-6055.