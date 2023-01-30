Dist. 203 increasing substitute pay rate for retired teachers, 'surge' days

Naperville Unit District 203 officials are raising the substitute daily pay rate for retired teachers and "surge" days. Daily Herald file photo

Naperville Unit District 203 officials continue to seek ways to combat a shortage of substitute teachers.

The latest effort, approved by the school board at a recent meeting, includes increasing the daily rate of pay for retired district teachers and the pay rate on "surge" days when the demand for subs is the highest.

The pay boosts will equate to approximately $210,000 in extra expenses for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

"We continue to explore options to fill our daily vacancies and ensure that our students receive a quality education each and every day," said Bob Ross, the district's chief human resources officer. "The hope is that this new surge pay encourages more people to work as substitute teachers, especially on days when we have a higher need."

Starting earlier this month, retired district teachers began receiving $175 per day, an increase from $110 per day. According to officials, 45 retired teachers are currently subbing in the district.

"I cannot think of anyone more qualified to work as a substitute teacher than one of our own retirees," Ross said. "Welcoming these former employees back will both help us fill openings and benefit our students to learn from high-quality educators on days when their teacher is unable to be in the classroom."

When surge pay is implemented, daily substitute teachers will be paid $135 per day, an increase of $25. Surge pay does not apply to permanent building subs, long-term and internal subs, and retired teachers.

The measures are in addition to previous incentives approved by the school board. In 2021, daily substitute teachers started receiving bonuses of $100 for every 10 days they worked. The daily rate for permanent building substitutes increased to $175.

According to district officials, more than $35,000 has been paid out in incentives, and 50 of 60 permanent sub openings have been filled.

Anyone with a bachelor's degree can apply to be a substitute teacher in District 203.

Information about applying can be found at naperville203.org/sub.