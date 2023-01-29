Two shot in reported drive-by shooting in Bartlett

Police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds walked into the Streamwood police station Saturday night reporting they were victims of a drive-by shooting in neighboring Bartlett.

The shooting victims were taken from the station to a hospital for treatment of what police described as nonlife-threatening injuries, police said Sunday.

According to Bartlett police, officers investigating a vehicle crash on Lake Street near Red Oak Drive at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday heard gunfire nearby. The officers searched the area, but did not find anything suspicious, police said.

An investigation later determined the gunshot victims were driving east on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway when a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to them. Several shots were fired from the sedan, hitting the victims' vehicle, police said.

Lake Street between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours Saturday night while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Bartlett police investigators at (630) 837-0846.