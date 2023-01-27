Armed suspect sought after Naperville bank robbery

No injuries were reported after an armed suspect robbed a Naperville bank Friday and fled in a vehicle.

According to Naperville police officials, the robbery occurred on the 300 block of Diehl Road.

No description of the suspect, the weapon involved or the vehicle was provided as of early Friday afternoon.

Officials said the FBI is handling the investigation.

No further information will be released by the Naperville Police Department.