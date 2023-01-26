 

St. Cecilia, St. Colette will be consolidated into one parish

  • St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows, shown here, will continue to host Masses as part of a consolidation with St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect.

  • St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect will keep sacramental records for a united parish after its consolidation with St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows.

By Griffin Krueger
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/26/2023 8:39 PM

St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will be consolidated into one parish starting July 1, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday.

Both church buildings will continue to host regular Masses but will have only one pastor and pastoral team, according to an archdiocese news release. The Rev. Augustine Mahonge is the current pastor at St. Colette, while the Rev. Oswaldo Guillen is the pastor at St. Cecilia.

 

The united parish's sacramental records will be maintained at St. Cecilia, the archdiocese said.

Each individual church will retain its name, but the local community can submit up to five names for the united parish to Cupich.

The merging of St. Cecilia and St. Colette is the latest action taken in archdiocese's broader consolidation effort called "Renew My Church."

