 

Roselle man identified as person who died in Elgin jail

  • A 20-year-old Roselle man arrested Friday on drug and weapons charges was found dead early Sunday morning in a jail cell at the Elgin Police Department.

Updated 1/24/2023 5:01 PM

The identity of a man who died last weekend in the Elgin Police Department jail was announced Tuesday.

But how and why he died is still unknown.

 

The Kane County coroner identified the man as Patryk Lankamer, 20, of Roselle.

An autopsy was performed Monday. The coroner is waiting for the results of toxicology tests before ruling on the cause and manner of death, according to a news release from the coroner.

Elgin police say they arrested Lankamer around 8:38 p.m. Friday, and he was charged with weapon and drug-related offenses.

He was being held in the Elgin jail while awaiting an appearance in Kane County bond court.

Around 5:02 a.m. Sunday, jail workers found Lankamer unresponsive in a cell. Paramedics pronounced him deceased. The coroner was called at 9:19 a.m.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death.

