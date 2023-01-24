Chefs' Culinary Challenge to benefit West Suburban Community Pantry

The 11th annual Chefs' Culinary Challenge in February will benefit the West Suburban Community Pantry.

Scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Chicago Marriott Naperville, 1801 N. Naperville Blvd., the event will feature six area chefs. Each will prepare one course of a six-course meal to be enjoyed family style.

Chef's will work from a center-stage "observation kitchen" so each guest can see each course prepared. The event also features cocktails and wine on the table and a silent auction.

The deadline for reservations is Feb. 1. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit aesbid.com.

All proceeds will benefit the West Suburban Community Pantry's mission to provide food and supportive services to neighbors throughout DuPage and Will counties.