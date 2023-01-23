Mariano's worker charged in Glenview store shooting
Updated 1/23/2023 5:38 PM
Authorities on Sunday charged a Chicago man with attempted first-degree murder after a Friday night shooting at a Glenview Mariano's grocery store.
Anthony Reschke, 31, of the 5800 block of North Virginia Avenue, is being held pending transfer of custody to the Cook County sheriff. Additional charges are pending.
Officers arrived at the Mariano's, 25 Waukegan Road, about 10:20 p.m. Friday and learned Reschke had pulled out a gun during an argument with another employee, police said. As the argument continued, Reschke fired toward the co-worker, police said, but no one was struck.
Reschke then fled the store, but Glenview police detectives found him at his home.
