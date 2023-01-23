Glenview police charge Chicago man with attempted first-degree murder after Mariano's shooting

Glenview police on Sunday charged a Chicago man with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Glenview Mariano's grocery store.

Anthony Reschke, 31, of the 5800 block of North Virginia Avenue, is being held pending transfer of custody to the Cook County sheriff. Additional charges are pending.

Reschke was involved in a shooting on Friday at Mariano's, 25 Waukegan Road, police said.

Officers arrived at the Mariano's at about 10:20 p.m. Friday and learned two employees had gotten into an argument, and one pulled out a gun. As the argument continued the man with the gun fired toward the other employee, but didn't hit them, police said.

The man who fired the gun left the Mariano's and drove off. There were no reported injuries, police said.

The grocery store was closed, and police believe no customers were in the store at the time. Police consider the shooting to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Glenview police detectives found Reschke at his home, and found a gun as well, and took Reschke into custody.