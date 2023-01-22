Pedestrian hit, killed by train near Palatine
Updated 1/22/2023 2:47 PM
Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line riders faced problematic commutes Sunday afternoon after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a train near Palatine.
At 12:53 p.m., the railroad announced one track had been released for service but warned of "extensive" delays.
Train No. 712, which was involved in the collision reported about 11:30 a.m. is currently halted as an investigation continues. Officials had not released the name of the individual as of Sunday afternoon.
For more information, go to Service Alerts on metra.com or twitter.com/metraUPNW.
Article Comments
