Park Ridge man hit, killed by train near Barrington
Updated 1/22/2023 7:14 PM
A Park Ridge man died after he was struck by Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train late Sunday morning near Barrington.
The Cook County medical examiner's report on Sunday night identified the victim as Ivan Horvactic, 49, of Park Ridge.
At 12:53 p.m., the railroad announced one track had been released for service but warned of "extensive" delays.
Train No. 712, which was involved in the collision reported about 11:30 a.m., was halted as the investigation continued.
