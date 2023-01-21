Suburban Skyview: Lights add magical glow to massive outdoor rink in Northbrook

There's something magical about skating under lights on the outdoor ice rink in Northbrook.

When the weather cooperates, there's a massive sheet of outdoor ice for skaters at Tower Rink, located between the Northbrook library, village hall and the downtown water tower. A yellow glow emanating from the library's windows adds to the atmosphere.

On a recent evening, there was plenty of room for a group of college-age hockey players having a pickup game, parents skating with their kids, and a few individuals skating around the perimeter.

I wanted to catch an aerial view of the rink near sunset on an overcast evening that happened to be on the eve of the winter solstice. My timing was such that the rink lights and the library were noticeable and there would be a slight reflection on the ice, but the whole area wouldn't be enveloped in darkness.

This view approximates what one would see from the water tower, which I stayed well clear of during my drone flight.

