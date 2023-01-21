Mariano's employee shoots at co-worker at Glenview store

A Mariano's employee shot at a co-worker during an argument at the Glenview grocery store late Friday, authorities said Saturday. A suspect has been taken into custody.

But the single round fired didn't strike the victim, and no one was injured, according to Glenview police.

The suspect left the store at 25 Waukegan Road and drove home, where police later took the person into custody without incident and recovered the firearm, authorities said.

Officers responded to the store at 10:20 p.m. for the reported shooting. The store had just closed at 10 p.m., and it's believed there were no customers in the store at the time.

Police said they believe the shooting was a targeted isolated circumstance and no known threat to the public exists. They said Saturday detectives continue to investigate the incident.