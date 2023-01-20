Lake in the Hills house fire causes estimated $200,000 in damage

A two-story, single-family home was left uninhabitable after a Thursday evening house fire that fire officials said caused an estimated $200,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that was first reported just before 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of Wexford Lane.

Firefighters encountered smoke and fire on the first floor of the home.

Residents were able to exit safely before firefighters arrived.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said the blaze likely originated in the kitchen and was extinguished about 30 minutes after arrival.

