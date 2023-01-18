State Rep. Mussman to host town hall Jan. 26 in Hoffman Estates

To share critical legislative updates and hear valuable feedback from the communities she represents, Democratic state Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg is inviting local residents to attend a town hall Jan. 26, in Hoffman Estates.

"There are a lot of new developments from Springfield that I am excited to share with everyone in our community," Mussman said. "I need feedback and ideas from the residents that make up our families to direct my legislative agenda as we continue to move forward."

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Schaumburg Township building, 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates. Mussman will answer any questions attendees have about local issues or legislative updates from the capitol.