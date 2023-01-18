Northbrook's Temple Beth-El to hold blood drive
Posted1/18/2023 12:00 PM
Northbrook's Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Road, is hosting its annual blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5. The blood drive is sponsored by Vitalant, formerly LifeSource. One donation of blood can save up to three lives. To schedule an appointment to give blood, reach Joan Freud by email at jfreud36@comcast.net, or call (847) 272-4554. People may also visit vitalant.org and use group code ORD0NB66.
Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver's Frozen Custard.
