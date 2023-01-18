Forum for District 211 candidates scheduled for Jan. 28

The Schaumburg Township Republican Organization is inviting the public to a nonpartisan forum on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring candidates for the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board.

The free event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Schaumburg Township building, 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates.

Attendees are asked to RSVP for the forum so organizers can get a fairly accurate estimate of the size of the audience. Register at stgop.org.

With 13 candidates vying for four available 4-year terms on the board, the District 211 race is among the most crowded in the area for the April 4 election.

Incumbents Peter R. Dombrowski, Steven Rosenblum, Kimberly Cavill and Mark J. Cramer are joined on the ballot by Jennifer Wesche, Aiden Branss, Michelle Barron, Susan L. Saam, Meenal Dewan, Barbara A. Velez, Joan Sherrill, Angela Geitner and Jane Russell.

Recent discussions and debates at District 211 meetings have centered on the educational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district's opting into the state's controversial sex education curriculum, and an Illinois attorney general investigation of disparities in the treatment of minority students by police.

District 211 operates Conant, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, Palatine and Schaumburg high schools.

The moderator for the candidates forum will be former Schaumburg Trustee Patrick Riley.

Schaumburg Township Republican Committeeman Joe Folisi emphasized the nonpartisan nature of the forum, saying his organization will not endorse candidates in the District 211 race.

The format will include a short introduction followed by an opportunity for the candidates to state their platforms and objectives, followed by a question-and-answer period and closing comments.

A random drawing immediately prior to the forum will determine the order in which the candidates will speak.

The exact timing and duration of the event will be determined by the number of candidates confirming their participation.