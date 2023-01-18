District 34 holding online survey on school logos, mascots
Posted1/18/2023 12:02 PM
Glenview District 34 has a survey on its website, glenview34.org, on school logos and mascots.
The district would like to retain distinct identities and cultures -- and logos -- for each of its eight schools.
All school employees and families are invited to complete the survey, found on the district website landing page. Scroll down to "In the News."
Article Comments
