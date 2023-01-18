 

District 34 holding online survey on school logos, mascots

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Posted1/18/2023 12:02 PM

Glenview District 34 has a survey on its website, glenview34.org, on school logos and mascots.

The district would like to retain distinct identities and cultures -- and logos -- for each of its eight schools.

 

All school employees and families are invited to complete the survey, found on the district website landing page. Scroll down to "In the News."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 