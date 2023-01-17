 

Snow or no, Norge Ski Jump tournament remains on schedule

  • There may not be snow in the forecast, but organizers of the Norge Ski Club's annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament say the event will go on as planned Jan. 28-29 in Fox River Grove.

      Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2022

 
Updated 1/17/2023 4:28 PM

Snow will come to Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove in time for its annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament, even if it has to be hauled in from out of state, organizers say.

The tournament remains scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29, ski club member and event organizer Charlie Sedivec said.

 

"For the last 118 years, snow crews at Norge have done whatever it takes to make sure the ski jumping tournament continues," Sedivec said, noting that in the past that meant trucking shaved ice from nearby skating rinks or even purchasing ice blocks.

The event draws top youth and adult ski jumpers, including Olympic hopefuls, from across the country to compete on the club's 40- and 70-meter jumps, along with thousands of spectators to watch the action in a tailgating-like atmosphere.

Gates open at 11 a.m., with the competition beginning at noon, both days.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate on the days of the event. For more information about the tournament, as well as tickets, visit norgeskiclub.org.

