Schaumburg industrial building demolished to fully extinguish Thursday's fire

Interior damage to a storage building on the 1000 block of West Lunt Avenue in Schaumburg was clear Friday morning after a devastating fire the night before. The structure has now been fully demolished. Courtesy of Schaumburg Fire Department

Already heavily damaged by fire, a storage building on the 1000 block of West Lunt Avenue in Schaumburg has since been fully demolished. Courtesy of Schaumburg Fire Department

The Schaumburg storage building gutted by a fire Thursday night has since been demolished to fully extinguish lingering flames. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues. Courtesy of Jake Silker

A Schaumburg storage building destroyed by a blaze Thursday night has been fully demolished in an effort to completely extinguish pockets of fire that remained.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continued Tuesday, Schaumburg Fire Chief Jim Walters said.

Fire officials had not calculated a monetary damage estimate for the building, located in an industrial area on the 1000 block of West Lunt Avenue, but expected it to be declared a total loss.

Walters said the fire was reported at 6:17 p.m. Thursday by two men who were in the building at the time.

The men safely escaped and no firefighters were injured while getting the blaze under control by 9 p.m.

Walters said it was immediately clear the building could not be safely entered to battle the fire from within. Firefighters had been on the scene only a short time before the east wall started to collapse.