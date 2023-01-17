Loyola Academy's next principal brings deep Ramblers history

A third-generation graduate of Loyola Academy, Timothy Devine has been chosen as the next principal of the nation's largest Jesuit high school.

Loyola President the Rev. Greg Ostdiek announced Devine's appointment Jan. 11.

Devine, a Class of 1988 graduate, will become principal of the Wilmette school at the end of the current school year. He will succeed outgoing Principal Charlie Heintz, a New York City native, who is returning home to serve as principal of Regis Jesuit High School in Manhattan.

"Loyola Academy is a place like no other," Devine said in a news release. "While constantly evolving to meet the unique needs and challenges of each new generation, Loyola is deeply rooted in the timeless Jesuit values of faith and service to guide young people to lead lives of meaning and purpose."

Since 2020 Devine has been a social studies teacher at Loyola. Previously, he served nine years as principal at Walter Payton College Prep in Chicago, recently named the No. 5 high school in the nation for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.

A fellow on the Golden Apple Foundation, Devine's diverse background includes teaching positions at Northside College Prep and Bowen High School in Chicago, lecturing at Northwestern and DePaul universities, and working as a budget analyst for the Chicago Office of Management and Budget.

Devine earned the University of Chicago's Outstanding Educator Award each year from 2013 to 2018. He was named Principal of the Year in 2017 by the Scholastic Press Association of Chicago High School Media Awards, and earned the Chicago Public Schools' Achievement Award in 2015.

Devine now is working on a certificate in Jesuit Studies from Boston College. His other graduate degrees, on a variety of curricula, were attained at Northwestern University, Harvard University, Loyola University, the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota). Devine has a bachelor's degree in political science from Cornell College.

His grandfather, William Devine, graduated from Loyola Academy in 1925, and his father, Richard Devine, was a Rambler in the Class of 1961. An uncle, two brothers and numerous nieces and nephews either attended or are attending the 114-year-old private school.

"Loyola instilled in all of us a commitment to serving others, and it is a privilege to share my gifts to serve the mission, people and programs of Loyola Academy," Devine said.