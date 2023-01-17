Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen opens Thursday in Schaumburg
The Sydney, Australia-based restaurant chain Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen will open its second U.S. location at 10 a.m. Thursday at 795 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg.
The chain's first American location, in Naperville, opened in 2019.
The 2,800-square-foot Schaumburg location will start with offerings of $5 burritos and bowls, $3 chipotle-seasoned fries and fountain sodas. A full menu featuring burritos, nachos, enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas and soft drinks will be available within days.
Guzman y Gomez has more than 175 locations in Australia, Singapore and Japan.
After moving to Australia, its American founders recognized a scarcity of Mexican restaurants in Sydney and launched Guzman y Gomez there in 2006.
