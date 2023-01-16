Schaumburg police add third school resource officer for District 54 junior highs

Jane Addams Junior High School, as well as two other junior highs in Schaumburg, will each have their own school resource officer from the Schaumburg Police Department, under a measure approved recently by the village board. The officers also will circulate among District 54's elementary schools in town. Courtesy of District 54

Schaumburg village trustees have approved a request from Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 to provide another school resource officer, a step toward the district's goal of having one officer for each of its junior high schools.

District 54's three junior highs in Schaumburg will have an officer assigned by the village's police department. The officers also will circulate among the 10 District 54 elementary schools and early learning center in town.

Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said the possibility of adding a third school resource officer was something the department has been discussing with District 54 for a while. A proposed agreement was brought before the village board when the department reached a staffing level able to sustain it, he said.

As before, the school district will pay 75% of the $162,395 annual salary and benefits for each officer. During summer breaks, the officers will be assigned to either the patrol or investigations divisions of the police department.

The department has a similar arrangement with Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 for an officer at Schaumburg High School.

District 54 Executive Director of Community Relations Terri McHugh said the officers focus on building good relationships and safety at the schools.

Counseling and mentoring of students are among the responsibilities of the officers, Wolf added. Though the schools have teachers and counselors, some students gravitate toward the officers in seeking guidance.

"They develop very good relationships with the kids," Wolf said.

The process of choosing school resource officers begins with officers putting their names forward for the job. There is then a joint interview with police department and District 54 supervisors.

Those selected invariably have good people skills and are adept at working with kids, Wolf said.