Three high schools to host college, career and wellness fair Tuesday
Updated 1/15/2023 5:20 PM
West Aurora High School is hosting a College, Career, and Wellness Fair, in partnership with Batavia and Geneva high schools, on Tuesday.
It will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at the school's Veterans Fieldhouse, 1201 W. New York St. in Aurora.
More than 200 representatives from participating businesses, colleges, military branches, and wellness clinics and centers will attend.
The event is free to any local student, parent, or high school counselor. Registration is required via westhigh.sd129.org/about-us/school-posts.
