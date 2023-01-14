65-year-old woman reported missing in Winfield

Authorities are searching for a 65-year-old woman reported missing Saturday in Winfield.

Roberta Vendl, a 5-foot-5-inches tall white woman with white hair who weighs 208 pounds, was seen last at 9 a.m. Saturday at 0S242 Church St., Winfield police said.

Vendl, who police said has a condition that places her in danger, was wearing glasses, a blue coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Winfield Police Department at (630) 933-7160 or 911.